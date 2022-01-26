Corteva (CTVA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Corteva to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $46.05 on Wednesday. Corteva has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

CTVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

