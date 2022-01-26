CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.86.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,606. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $67.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.74. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.35 and a 1-year high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

