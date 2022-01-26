COTI Price Down 30.8% Over Last Week (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. COTI has a total market cap of $220.30 million and $41.28 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, COTI has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar. One COTI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000702 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00048702 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,388.54 or 0.06613686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00053097 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,230.93 or 1.00320567 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00051944 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for COTI is coti.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars.

