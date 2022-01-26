Coty (NYSE:COTY) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.58% from the company’s current price.

COTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.29.

NYSE COTY opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.04. Coty has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $11.12.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $318,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala purchased 586,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $6,390,746.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $671,400. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Coty by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,284,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,046 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Coty by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,917,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,750,000 after acquiring an additional 301,809 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Coty by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,884,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,834 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Coty by 1,019.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,683,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,831,000 after acquiring an additional 10,639,425 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP increased its position in Coty by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

