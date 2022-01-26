Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Up to $19.81

Shares of Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.81, but opened at $20.94. Couchbase shares last traded at $20.55, with a volume of 379 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have commented on BASE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.65.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,035,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,840,000 after acquiring an additional 686,059 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth $165,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth $744,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth $1,244,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth $531,000. Institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.
Couchbase Company Profile (NASDAQ:BASE)
Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.
