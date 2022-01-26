Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Up to $19.81

Shares of Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.81, but opened at $20.94. Couchbase shares last traded at $20.55, with a volume of 379 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on BASE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.65.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.42 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.84) EPS. Analysts forecast that Couchbase Inc will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,035,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,840,000 after acquiring an additional 686,059 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth $165,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth $744,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth $1,244,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth $531,000. Institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

