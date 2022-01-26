Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Trading Up 5.5%

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF)’s stock price was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 1,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97.

Country Garden Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTRYF)

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Country Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Country Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.