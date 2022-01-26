Covalent (CQT) Market Cap Tops $103.64 Million

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001061 BTC on popular exchanges. Covalent has a market cap of $103.64 million and $3.21 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Covalent has traded down 32.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Covalent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00050196 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,628.13 or 0.06855699 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00055366 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,174.66 or 0.99581787 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00050296 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.