Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Has $25.64 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,949 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 5.5% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,147,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Microsoft by 9.0% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $621,940,000 after purchasing an additional 182,243 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 46,352 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Microsoft by 5.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106,807 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $288.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $325.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $224.26 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.46.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

