CPChain (CPC) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.13 Million

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, CPChain has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CPChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CPChain has a market cap of $2.13 million and $1.05 million worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.60 or 0.00244898 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00016308 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007377 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002449 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00009518 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000028 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CPChain Coin Profile

CPChain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

