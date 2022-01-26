CPUchain Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (CPU)

CPUchain (CURRENCY:CPU) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. CPUchain has a total market capitalization of $21,965.65 and $49.00 worth of CPUchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CPUchain has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. One CPUchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00048762 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,470.64 or 0.06678638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00053511 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,960.29 or 0.99911003 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00052382 BTC.

CPUchain Profile

CPUchain’s genesis date was July 7th, 2019. CPUchain’s total supply is 59,377,500 coins. The Reddit community for CPUchain is /r/cpuchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPUchain’s official Twitter account is @cpuchain . CPUchain’s official website is cpuchain.org . The official message board for CPUchain is medium.com/cpuchain

CPUchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPUchain directly using U.S. dollars.

