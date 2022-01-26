Cream Finance (CREAM) Trading 37.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Cream Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $36.46 or 0.00098156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream Finance has a market cap of $22.47 million and $17.85 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cream Finance has traded 37.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

About Cream Finance

CREAM is a coin. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

