Credit Suisse AG Acquires 43,052 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,255,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,052 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.32% of Eaton worth $187,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $157.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $62.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.22 and a 200-day moving average of $163.85. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $114.01 and a one year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.06.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.