Credit Suisse AG Buys 15,662 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 838,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,662 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.22% of Stryker worth $221,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker stock opened at $249.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.84. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.59.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

