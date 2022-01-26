Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 782,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,531 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.41% of IQVIA worth $187,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,542,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $369,580,000 after buying an additional 287,855 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 67,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,155,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,351,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $800,540,000 after purchasing an additional 117,330 shares during the period. Finally, Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 17,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

In other IQVIA news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IQVIA stock opened at $236.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.96, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.08. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.00 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.37.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

