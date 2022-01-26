Credit Suisse AG Has $250.12 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.79% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $250,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTD. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total value of $1,702,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,413.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,560.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,516.48. The stock has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,033.40 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

