Credit Suisse AG Sells 97,791 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 693,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,791 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 2.54% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $161,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,330,000 after buying an additional 24,333 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,101,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,799,000 after purchasing an additional 20,343 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,941,000 after purchasing an additional 24,555 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 895,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,655,000 after purchasing an additional 134,501 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 661,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,871,000 after purchasing an additional 66,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,397,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 1,418 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $340,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,398 shares of company stock valued at $8,604,364 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INSP stock opened at $193.94 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.18 and a 1-year high of $286.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.46 and a beta of 1.63.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $61.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

