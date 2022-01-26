Credit Suisse Group Cuts Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target to CHF 107

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LOGI has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Logitech International from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.71.

Get Logitech International alerts:

NASDAQ LOGI traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.60. The company had a trading volume of 88,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,236. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.83 and a 200 day moving average of $92.70. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $140.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.