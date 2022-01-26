Credit Suisse Group Cuts Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Price Target to €180.00

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from €185.00 ($210.23) to €180.00 ($204.55) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on REMYY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.15.

Shares of Rémy Cointreau stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 34,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,549. Rémy Cointreau has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $24.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

