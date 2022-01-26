Credit Suisse Group Cuts Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Price Target to $14.00

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Traeger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Traeger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Traeger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of COOK stock opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Traeger has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $32.59.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $162.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.89 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Traeger will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. acquired 3,600 shares of Traeger stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $50,076.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

