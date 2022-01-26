Credit Suisse Group Increases PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $166.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $157.00 to $166.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.12% from the company’s previous close.

PEP has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.71.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $171.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.36. The company has a market cap of $236.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,474,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075,509 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 119,706,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,383,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,038 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,104,075,000 after buying an additional 2,724,092 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

