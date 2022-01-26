Credit Suisse Group Increases PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $166.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $157.00 to $166.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.12% from the company’s previous close.
PEP has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.71.
Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $171.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.36. The company has a market cap of $236.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.
