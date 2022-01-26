Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 412.80 ($5.57).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRST shares. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.21) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Crest Nicholson to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 450 ($6.07) to GBX 410 ($5.53) in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.26) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 438 ($5.91) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.21) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of LON CRST opened at GBX 315.40 ($4.26) on Wednesday. Crest Nicholson has a twelve month low of GBX 302 ($4.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 469 ($6.33). The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The company has a market capitalization of £810.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 349.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 380.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $4.10. This represents a yield of 2.73%.

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider David Arnold bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.70) per share, for a total transaction of £10,440 ($14,085.27).

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

