Crestline Management LP Acquires 78,658 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Crestline Management LP lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,658 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $6,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth $61,521,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 73.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,296,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 108.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,962,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in FirstEnergy by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,546,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,471,507,000 after acquiring an additional 728,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 44.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,338,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,011,000 after acquiring an additional 721,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

NYSE FE opened at $41.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.68. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $42.03.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

