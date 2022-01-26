Crestline Management LP Acquires Shares of 86,900 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 86,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $5,044,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,345,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,160,532,000 after buying an additional 2,546,458 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth approximately $88,349,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth approximately $75,901,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 103.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,463,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $155,849,000 after buying an additional 1,253,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,991,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $986,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $100,154.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

XRAY opened at $53.32 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.64.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.16%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

