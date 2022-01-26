Crestline Management LP Has $4.94 Million Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Crestline Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,490 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 56,140.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.19.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $136.38 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.54 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The company has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.97, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.79.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 256.91%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

