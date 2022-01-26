Crestline Management LP Has $5.49 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Crestline Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 63.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,758 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $159.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.54 and its 200 day moving average is $172.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.25 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,731,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

