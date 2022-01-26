Crestline Management LP Invests $2.60 Million in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,000. Crestline Management LP owned 0.06% of Spectrum Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,246,000 after acquiring an additional 15,940 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $5,854,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,689,000 after buying an additional 43,652 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 219,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after buying an additional 11,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 185,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after buying an additional 87,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPB traded up $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,236. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.74. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.26 and a 12 month high of $107.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

SPB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.57.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

