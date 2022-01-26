Crestline Management LP Invests $2.69 Million in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,000. Crestline Management LP owned 0.07% of Inari Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NARI. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the third quarter worth $22,329,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 81.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 201,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,759,000 after buying an additional 90,363 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 13.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 512,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,764,000 after buying an additional 62,050 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 30.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,432. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.34 and a beta of 1.94. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.83 and a 12 month high of $127.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.01.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.16 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.67, for a total transaction of $575,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $383,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,222 shares of company stock worth $14,120,588 over the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inari Medical Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

