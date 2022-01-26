Crestline Management LP Invests $3.02 Million in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,461,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,125,885,000 after purchasing an additional 275,766 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,263,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,553,000 after purchasing an additional 154,442 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,915,000 after purchasing an additional 126,663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 35.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,618,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,163,000 after purchasing an additional 421,896 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,273,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,417,000 after purchasing an additional 36,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS stock traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.55. 594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $114.26 and a 52 week high of $181.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.43 and its 200-day moving average is $153.79.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.44.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

