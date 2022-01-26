Crestline Management LP Invests $4.41 Million in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 83,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in General Motors by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,749,104 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $118,010,000 after buying an additional 263,646 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276,364 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,697,000 after purchasing an additional 690,672 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP lifted its stake in General Motors by 278.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 56,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $53.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.14. General Motors has a twelve month low of $47.07 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

