Crestline Management LP Makes New Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 32.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter worth $213,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Align Technology by 13.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Align Technology from $750.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $717.69.

ALGN opened at $481.00 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $432.09 and a 12 month high of $737.45. The stock has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $606.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $647.92.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

