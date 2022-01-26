Crestline Management LP Makes New Investment in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 51.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Upstart from $300.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.36.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $98.35 on Wednesday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $401.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 117.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.73 and a 200 day moving average of $214.21.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.46 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upstart news, Director Hilliard C. Terry III sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $15,069,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.02, for a total transaction of $4,124,589.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,667,866 shares of company stock worth $335,351,304 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

