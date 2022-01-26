Crestline Management LP Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Crestline Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of Crestline Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,239.08.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,581.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,853.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,809.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,797.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

