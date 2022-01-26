Crestline Management LP Raises Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Crestline Management LP lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 606.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,521 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 1.1% of Crestline Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 162.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 138.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 67.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $45.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.58. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $50.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.31.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.