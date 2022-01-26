Crestline Management LP Takes Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 60,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,000. Crestline Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Brighthouse Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 8.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 25.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BHF. Barclays raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.58.

NASDAQ BHF traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.26. 3,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,093. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.26. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.57.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 19.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

