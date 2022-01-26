Crestline Management LP Takes Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 201.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 105.4% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 129.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 45.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,001. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.23. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.88 and a 12 month high of $77.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.69.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

