Crestline Management LP Takes Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 52,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCCO. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the third quarter worth about $99,698,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the second quarter worth about $43,908,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 28.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,034,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,857,000 after purchasing an additional 455,692 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 231.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 177,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 311,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 20.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,782,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,470,000 after buying an additional 307,058 shares during the period. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.93.

Shares of SCCO stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.44. 2,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,795. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.74. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The stock has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

