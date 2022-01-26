Crestline Management LP Takes Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $738,092,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 126.2% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959,247 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $435,461,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 74,226.8% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,585,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 27.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,758,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Bank of America started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.39.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.96. 30,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,600,103. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $95.62. The firm has a market cap of $164.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $12,303,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joan Dea sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $103,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 546,849 shares of company stock valued at $45,510,697. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.