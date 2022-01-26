Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.40

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.40 and traded as low as $8.17. Crimson Wine Group shares last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 1,442 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62. The firm has a market cap of $184.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.14 and a beta of 0.34.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.14 million during the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%.

Crimson Wine Group Ltd. engages in the production and sale of luxury wines. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It also operates as an owner and operator of boutique, estate-based wineries that produce wines in the regions of California, Oregon and Washington.

