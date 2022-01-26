Critical Analysis: EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) vs. Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ)

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) and Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for EVERTEC and Greenpro Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|EVERTEC
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2.00
|Greenpro Capital
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Insider & Institutional Ownership
80.9% of EVERTEC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of EVERTEC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.2% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares EVERTEC and Greenpro Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|EVERTEC
|$510.59 million
|5.95
|$104.44 million
|$2.09
|20.21
|Greenpro Capital
|$2.26 million
|15.33
|-$3.76 million
|($0.25)
|-1.77
EVERTEC has higher revenue and earnings than Greenpro Capital. Greenpro Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EVERTEC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Profitability
This table compares EVERTEC and Greenpro Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|EVERTEC
|26.78%
|46.79%
|16.62%
|Greenpro Capital
|-608.66%
|-78.19%
|-55.27%
Risk & Volatility
EVERTEC has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenpro Capital has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
EVERTEC beats Greenpro Capital on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.
About EVERTEC
EVERTEC, Inc. engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring. The Merchant Acquiring segment offers services to merchants of all sizes, enabling them to accept all types of electronic payments. The Business Solutions segment comprises bank processing, network hosting and management, information technology professional services, business process outsourcing, item processing, cash processing, and fulfillment. EVERTEC was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
About Greenpro Capital
Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia. The company was founded by Chong Kuang Lee on July 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.
Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.