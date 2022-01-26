Critical Comparison: Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) and M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) and Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.3% of M&T Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of Northeast Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of M&T Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Northeast Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares M&T Bank and Northeast Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M&T Bank $6.28 billion 3.40 $1.35 billion $13.95 11.91 Northeast Bank $150.16 million 1.98 $71.50 million $8.78 4.07

M&T Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Northeast Bank. Northeast Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than M&T Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares M&T Bank and Northeast Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M&T Bank 30.39% 12.37% 1.27% Northeast Bank 47.81% N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

M&T Bank has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northeast Bank has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for M&T Bank and Northeast Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M&T Bank 0 5 7 0 2.58 Northeast Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

M&T Bank presently has a consensus target price of $175.97, indicating a potential upside of 5.91%. Given M&T Bank’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe M&T Bank is more favorable than Northeast Bank.

Dividends

M&T Bank pays an annual dividend of $4.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Northeast Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. M&T Bank pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northeast Bank pays out 0.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. M&T Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. M&T Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

M&T Bank beats Northeast Bank on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking. The Business Banking segment provides services to small businesses and professionals through the company’s branch network, business banking centers, and other delivery channels such as telephone banking, Internet banking and automated teller machines. The Commercial Banking segment offers credit products and banking services for middle-market and large commercial customers. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes credit and deposit services to its customers. The Discretionary Portfolio segment consists of investment and trading securities, residential mortgage loans and other assets, short-term and long-term borrowed funds, brokered certificates of deposit and interest rate swap agreements related thereto, and Cayman Islands branch deposits. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment consists of residential mortgage loans and sells substan

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

