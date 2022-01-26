Critical Contrast: Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) & Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK)

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) and Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of New York Mellon and Sberbank of Russia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of New York Mellon 23.26% 9.51% 0.82% Sberbank of Russia 40.80% 21.45% 2.97%

This table compares Bank of New York Mellon and Sberbank of Russia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of New York Mellon $16.16 billion 3.02 $3.62 billion $4.15 14.22 Sberbank of Russia $44.32 billion 1.54 $10.50 billion N/A N/A

Sberbank of Russia has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of New York Mellon.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bank of New York Mellon and Sberbank of Russia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of New York Mellon 1 4 8 0 2.54 Sberbank of Russia 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus target price of $61.77, indicating a potential upside of 4.66%. Given Bank of New York Mellon’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of New York Mellon is more favorable than Sberbank of Russia.

Risk & Volatility

Bank of New York Mellon has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sberbank of Russia has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Bank of New York Mellon pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Sberbank of Russia pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Bank of New York Mellon pays out 32.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of New York Mellon has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.3% of Bank of New York Mellon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sberbank of Russia shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Bank of New York Mellon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sberbank of Russia beats Bank of New York Mellon on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange. The Wealth Management segment provides services to institutional and retail investors, as well as investment management, wealth and estate planning. The company was founded by Alexander Hamilton on June 9, 1784 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Sberbank of Russia

Sberbank Russia PJSC provides commercial banking and financial services. The company engages in corporate and retail banking activities, such as corporate loans, asset management, payroll projects, leasing, online banking, cash and settlement services, among others. In addition, the company offers a wide range of services to financial institutions, such as correspondent accounts, custody services, and interbank lending, among others. It operates through the following segments: Moscow, Central and Northern Regions of European Part of Russia; Volga Region and South of European Part of Russia; Ural, Siberia and Far East of Russia; and Other Countries. The company was founded in 1841 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

