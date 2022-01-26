Critical Survey: Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) versus Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD)

Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) and Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Zhongchao and Perdoceo Education, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhongchao 0 0 0 0 N/A Perdoceo Education 0 0 1 0 3.00

Perdoceo Education has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.82%. Given Perdoceo Education’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Perdoceo Education is more favorable than Zhongchao.

Profitability

This table compares Zhongchao and Perdoceo Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhongchao N/A N/A N/A Perdoceo Education 15.93% 20.11% 15.62%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Zhongchao shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of Perdoceo Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Perdoceo Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zhongchao and Perdoceo Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhongchao $17.99 million 1.76 $4.46 million N/A N/A Perdoceo Education $687.31 million 1.12 $124.26 million $1.57 6.97

Perdoceo Education has higher revenue and earnings than Zhongchao.

Risk and Volatility

Zhongchao has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perdoceo Education has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Perdoceo Education beats Zhongchao on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zhongchao Company Profile

Zhongchao Inc. provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content. It also provides customized medical courses and medical training services; and patient management services through online platform under the Zhongxun brand. The company operates through its mdmooc.org online platform under the MDMOOC brand; and Sunshine Health Forums, a Wechat subscription account and mobile app. It serves enterprises, non-for-profit organizations, and medical journals, as well as healthcare professionals, nurses, doctors, and other healthcare workers. Zhongchao Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management. The AIU segment provides academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, information technologies, education and criminal justice. The company was founded by John M. Larson on January 5, 1994 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

