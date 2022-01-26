CROAT (CROAT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $207,603.81

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 26th. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CROAT has a market capitalization of $207,603.81 and $8.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CROAT has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 91,060,999 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars.

