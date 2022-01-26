Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.22.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CROX. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total transaction of $531,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $1,801,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $3,171,340. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 1,545.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Crocs stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.81. The company had a trading volume of 12,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,392. Crocs has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $183.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

