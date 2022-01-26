Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CRR)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$101.52 million during the quarter.

