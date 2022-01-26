Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS) were down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 33.06 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 33.06 ($0.45). Approximately 1,736 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 6,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.50 ($0.47).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 34.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,186.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of £25.68 million and a P/E ratio of -7.51.

About Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS)

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc engages in the development and commercialization of cyber security related software and provision of consulting services in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers Rizikon Assurance, an online system that enhance third-party assurance and risk management; and Nixer, a machine-learning based product for protection against application-layer DDoS attacks.

