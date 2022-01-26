Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.31-$7.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.202-$6.247 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.73 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $199.92.

NYSE:CCI traded down $5.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $176.90. 2,468,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,216. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.55. Crown Castle International has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.00. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crown Castle International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.21% of Crown Castle International worth $1,860,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

