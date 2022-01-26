Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) PT Lowered to $207.00

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $208.00 to $207.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CCI. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.92.

NYSE CCI traded up $2.07 on Wednesday, hitting $184.25. 6,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,671. Crown Castle International has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.59 and a 200-day moving average of $188.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

