Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.00 EPS

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.00, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Crown Castle International updated its FY22 guidance to $7.31-$7.41 EPS.
CCI traded down $5.28 on Wednesday, reaching $176.90. 2,468,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,216. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.55. Crown Castle International has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $76.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.38, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.92.
Crown Castle International Company Profile
Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.
