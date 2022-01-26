Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.00 EPS

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.00, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Crown Castle International updated its FY22 guidance to $7.31-$7.41 EPS.

CCI traded down $5.28 on Wednesday, reaching $176.90. 2,468,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,216. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.55. Crown Castle International has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $76.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.38, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crown Castle International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.21% of Crown Castle International worth $1,860,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

