Crown Price Hits $0.0334 on Major Exchanges (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, Crown has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Crown coin can now be bought for about $0.0334 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a total market cap of $967,849.59 and $653.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,952.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $281.27 or 0.00782346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00248743 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00022894 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004040 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,943,276 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

